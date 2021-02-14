CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CTT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

