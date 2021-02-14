Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

CATB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

