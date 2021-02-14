Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.53. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,497,542 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 9.27% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

