Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 167,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

