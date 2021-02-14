CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $16,421.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00086256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00322744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,062 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,042 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

