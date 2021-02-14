Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 207.0% in January

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the January 14th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CARV opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 7.32% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.