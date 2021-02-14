Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.