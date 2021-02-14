CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of CareTrust REIT worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 76,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.