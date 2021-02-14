CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $44.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.77 million to $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $179.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $182.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $196.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

