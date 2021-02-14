Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Update

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.83 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

