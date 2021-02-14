Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $14,846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.