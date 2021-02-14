Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 505.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AptarGroup by 129.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

