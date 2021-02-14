Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

