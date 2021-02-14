Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

