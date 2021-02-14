Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.41. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.69 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

