Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$198.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$174.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.98. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

