Canaccord Genuity Increases Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to $12.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $9.60 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

