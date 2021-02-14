Canaccord Genuity Increases Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $68.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.