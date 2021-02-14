Canaccord Genuity Boosts Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target to $16.50

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

