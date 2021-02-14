Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

