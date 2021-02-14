Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,276 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.74.

