Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

