Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

