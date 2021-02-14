Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after buying an additional 90,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.34 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

