Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 74,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.