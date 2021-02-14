California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of LII opened at $292.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

