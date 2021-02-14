California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bill.com worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 338.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 726.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 354,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 140.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

BILL opened at $190.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a PE ratio of -365.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

