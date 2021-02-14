California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

