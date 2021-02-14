California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.90 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

