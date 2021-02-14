California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,280 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 335,535 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 177,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 672.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

