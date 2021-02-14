CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.72

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $32.78. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 565,044 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

