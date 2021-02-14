C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Globant were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average is $191.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

