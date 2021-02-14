C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 300,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.34 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

