C Fred Ball, Jr. Sells 138 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $11,520.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $242,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

