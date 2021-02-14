BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. BYD has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

