BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. BYD has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

