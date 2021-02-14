BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 124.1% in January

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. BW Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

