Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

BFST stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.