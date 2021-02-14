BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Tops $67.82 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and $517.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.