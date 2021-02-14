BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTGOF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

