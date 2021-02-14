Bsr Reit to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

