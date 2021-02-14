Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) received a $65.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of BIP opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

