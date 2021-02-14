Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) vs. ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) Head to Head Review

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.08 $43.00 million $0.62 68.71 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.34 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners -0.43% -1.66% -0.33% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats ABCO Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.