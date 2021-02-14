Brokers Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electromed in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMD. Northland Securities began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.45 on Friday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

