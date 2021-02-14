Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $245.63

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. 1,763,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.11. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

