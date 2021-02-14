Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $29.90

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

