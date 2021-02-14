Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $36.42

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

