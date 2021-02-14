Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $116.64

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TNDM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,455. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

