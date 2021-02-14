Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT at $2.98

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

TTOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 9,256,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,223,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

