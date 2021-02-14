Brokerages Set SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) PT at $55.60

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. 94,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,973. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.