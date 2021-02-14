Brokerages Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) PT at $1.78

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SB opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.